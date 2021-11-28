Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab registers 24 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab registers 24 fresh Covid cases

Among the fresh covid cases in Punjab, maximum nine were detected in Pathankot, three each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana
With no Covid-related fatality reported in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,593.
With no Covid-related fatality reported in Punjab, the death toll stood at 16,593.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 24 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,190, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state, the death toll stood at 16,593, the bulletin said, adding that the state’s positivity rate was 0.10% on Saturday.

However, the number of active cases in the state rose to 313.

Among the fresh cases, maximum nine were detected in Pathankot, three each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

With 39 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,284, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out