Punjab released 31.7 cr to kin of 634 farmers who died in protests: Dhaliwal

: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has so far released ₹31.7 crore to the families of 634 farmers, who died during the farm struggle, besides giving government jobs to 326 family members of the deceased farmers in various departments.

It was disclosed by Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during a meeting with a farmers’ delegation led by Satnam Singh Pannu, state president, and Sarwan Singh Pandher, state general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, here at Punjab Bhavan.

Agreeing with the demand of farmers, Dhaliwal said the Punjab government will write to the Union government for the early implementation of the demands accepted during the farmers’ struggle.

Dhaliwal also shared the progress report with the farmers over their demands regarding sugarcane prices, red entries, withdrawal of cases against farmers, dues of cooperative and private mills, compensation for crop damaged due to floods and other natural calamities. He told the farmers that the Punjab agricultural policy will be prepared soon and most of the issues will be resolved with the implementation of the new policy.