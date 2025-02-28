Punjab releases 15 crore for purchase of books in govt school libraries

With an aim to inculcate reading habit in government school students, the Punjab government has released a grant of ₹15 crore for the purchase of books for government school libraries. A grant of ₹ 1.28 crore has been released for Hoshiarpur, followed by ₹ 1.23 crore for Ludhiana, ₹ 1.13 crore for Gurdaspur, ₹ 1.07 crore for Jalandhar and ₹ 98 lakh for Amritsar. (Shutterstock)

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government has allocated ₹5,000 for each primary school, ₹13,000 for each middle school, and ₹15,000 for each high and senior secondary school.

He said a state-level committee of experts has been established to curate a list of books for purchase. “This committee will meticulously review and select books to provide students with a high-quality and diverse range of reading materials that promote their educational growth and intellectual development,” he added.

