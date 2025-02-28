Menu Explore
Punjab releases 15 crore for purchase of books in govt school libraries

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 10:23 PM IST

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government has allocated ₹5,000 for each primary school, ₹13,000 for each middle school, and ₹15,000 for each high and senior secondary school.

With an aim to inculcate reading habit in government school students, the Punjab government has released a grant of 15 crore for the purchase of books for government school libraries.

A grant of ₹1.28 crore has been released for Hoshiarpur, followed by ₹1.23 crore for Ludhiana, ₹1.13 crore for Gurdaspur, ₹1.07 crore for Jalandhar and ₹98 lakh for Amritsar. (Shutterstock)
A grant of 1.28 crore has been released for Hoshiarpur, followed by 1.23 crore for Ludhiana, 1.13 crore for Gurdaspur, 1.07 crore for Jalandhar and 98 lakh for Amritsar. (Shutterstock)

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government has allocated 5,000 for each primary school, 13,000 for each middle school, and 15,000 for each high and senior secondary school.

He said a state-level committee of experts has been established to curate a list of books for purchase. “This committee will meticulously review and select books to provide students with a high-quality and diverse range of reading materials that promote their educational growth and intellectual development,” he added.

A grant of 1.28 crore has been released for Hoshiarpur, followed by 1.23 crore for Ludhiana, 1.13 crore for Gurdaspur, 1.07 crore for Jalandhar and 98 lakh for Amritsar.

