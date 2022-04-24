Punjab reports 15 fresh Covid cases
Chandigarh : Punjab on Saturday reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection count to 7,59,401, according to a medical bulletin.
On Friday, the state had registered 31 fresh cases whereas on Thursday the daily count was 23.
Among fresh cases, Jalandhar registered three, followed by two each in Amritsar, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mohali, the bulletin said.
In view of increasing number of Covid cases in some states and UTs, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an order asking people to again start wearing masks, particularly in public places.
In April, 308 cases have been registered in Punjab with an average of 13 infections in a day. Two Covid-related deaths have been reported in Punjab this month so far.
Punjab reported a positivity rate of 0.14% with the state conducting 12,333 tests in a day.
The state has so far reported 17,744 deaths with 153 active cases.
DC bans fodder sale out of Yamunanagar, BKU cries foul
Amid apprehensions over shortage of fodder and its skyrocketing prices in several districts of Haryana, the Yamunanagar administration has imposed a ban on the sale and transportation of animal food to other states. Earlier, Sirsa and Fatehabad had announced similar restrictions. This comes days after the dairy farmers, mostly from the complexes in the twin towns, flagged the unavailability of straw for their cattle. The situation is no different at gaushalas.
SIT to file chargesheet in 11 anti-Sikh riots cases in Kanpur
The special investigation team is set to submit a chargesheet in 11 cases of heinous crimes pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, said people privy to the development. Kanpur was the second worst-affected city after Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. As many as 127 Sikhs were killed in Kanpur during the riots. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed the SIT in May 2019 on Supreme Court orders.
Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters
Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months. According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Candle-light dinner for hostellers at PU Hostel inmates at Panjab University were in for a surprise candle-light dinner as the campus was left powerless after a fire broke out at a sub-station at the nearby Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday. City Beautiful just turned smarter, too It was pouring awards for Chandigarh last week. The city topped the Union Territories (UTs) in Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index recently.
Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said. As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.
