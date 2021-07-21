Punjab reports 4 deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Tuesday reported four more Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,244, while 68 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,455, according to a media bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar, the bulletin said.

The state registered a positivity rate of 0.20%, which slightly higher than 0.18% recorded on Monday.

Among fresh cases, maximum 10 were reported in Ludhiana followed by 8 each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 899. With 115 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,312.

A total of 1,17,20,116 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.