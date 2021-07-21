Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 4 deaths, 68 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab on Tuesday reported four more Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,244, while 68 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,455, according to a media bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Punjab on Tuesday reported four more Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 16,244, while 68 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,98,455, according to a media bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Ferozepur and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar, the bulletin said.

The state registered a positivity rate of 0.20%, which slightly higher than 0.18% recorded on Monday.

Among fresh cases, maximum 10 were reported in Ludhiana followed by 8 each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 899. With 115 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,312.

A total of 1,17,20,116 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

