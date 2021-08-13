Punjab reports 89 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334.

The number of active cases rose to 568 as against 533 on Thursday.

Amritsar reported 19 new cases, followed by 12 in Kapurthala and 10 in Mohali.

With 53 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,944, the bulletin said.