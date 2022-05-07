Punjab RERA comes to aid of buyers left in lurch by GBP Group
Coming to the rescue of thousands of investors left in the lurch by the management of realty firm GBP Group, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has assured to hand over the projects to the respective buyer associations for completion.
Three directors of the realty firm – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – had left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked, and dashing the hopes of around 2,500 allottees who have invested over ₹1,500 crore in the group’s 18 commercial and residential projects in Mohali.
On Friday, after the Homebuyers and Investors Association for GBP met the Punjab RERA chairman Navreet Singh Kang in Chandigarh, they were told to submit applications project wise and also form respective associations.
“Once these steps are complete, RERA will first revoke the builder’s registration under Section 7 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and then hand over the projects to the buyers, who will themselves complete the construction work under the Act’s Section 8. The buyers have been told to form separate associations of all projects, so that these can be dealt with individually,” a senior officer of RERA, not wishing to be named, said.
Among the firm’s ongoing projects in Mohali, Camelia, offering both residential and commercial units, in Kharar, and GBP Centrum (commercial) in Zirakpur have been under construction since 2016.
At two other projects – Athens (residential and commercial) and Aeroze (residential) – both on the Airport road, construction has remained stalled for years, and at a residential colony in New Chandigarh, where plots have been sold, construction has not even begun.
Ashu Kumar, president of Home Buyers’ and Investors’ Welfare Association of GBP said, “We now have a ray of hope that RERA will help us in saving our hard-earned money.”
Since before its directors’ escape, complaints against GBP Group have been pouring in from investors across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and even abroad.
As of April, the police had received as many as 158 complaints and registered around 50 cases against the three directors. The police are also working on requesting Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice to arrest the accused and extradite them from Dubai, where they are said to have secured a business visa till September 19, 2024.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8. Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26.
-
Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away. In the next 40 minutes, a resident of Sector 44, 87, Manvinder Kaur, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher.
-
Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump
Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur. Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.
-
Bars may stay open 24/7 in Gurugram under latest Haryana excise plan
Pubs and restaurants serving liquor in Gurugram will have the option to remain open 24/7 as part of the new liquor licensing policy announced by the Haryana government on Friday. Bar/restaurant owners who would like to continue closing their establishments at 2am can continue paying the annual retail liquor licence fee of ₹18 lakh. Officials said they expected more than 150 applications this time. The total number of existing licences in the city is 276.
-
Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics