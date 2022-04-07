Punjab: Return fee of exams never held, says Akali Dal
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) does not fleece students, and demanded the return of ₹94 crore collected for conducting examinations that were never held owing to the pandemic.
Former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema, who is also the party spokesperson, said the CM was trying to regulate the functioning of private schools, but should also ensure the state education board does not turn education into a commercial organisation.
He said ₹94 crore collected for conducting the examinations for the 2020-21 academic session should be returned to the students as papers could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The excuse by the Board that it had printed the papers for the examination does not hold any water. Printing costs are only a small part of the exercise. If necessary, a small amount can be deducted from ₹1,100 taken from students and the remaining portion should be returned to them,” said the Akali leader.
The SAD leader said it was also shocking that after charging students for services it had not given to them, the education board was now demanding ₹800 from each student for a hard copy of the results. “This is unheard of. Students should be given the certificate for free as they have already been charged examination fee,” said the former minister.
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
