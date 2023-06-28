Harrowing time for passengers in Punjab as 3,000 govt buses stay off roads

The contractual employees of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS on Tuesday began their two-day strike and later called it off after written assurance from the state government over consideration of their demands. Contractual employees of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS stage a protest in Bathinda on Tuesday. (HT photo)

According to the protesters, around 3,000 buses of roadways and PRTC have stayed off the roads.

Transportation services remained largely crippled throughout the state. The commuters remained a harried lot as heavy rush could be witnessed at bus stands and bus stops across the state. Many people were seen hiring private taxis or approaching nearby railway stations to reach up to destinations.

Nearly 8,200 contractual and outsourced employees are seeking regularisation of their jobs for over 10 years. Presently, conductors on contract are being paid ₹11,853 per month, while contractual drivers get ₹13,260 per month.

Besides regularisation of their jobs, the employees are demanding implementation of 5% annual hike in their remuneration to stop hiring of employees through outsourcing, to not hire 200 private buses under the kilometre scheme and implementation of devices rules.

Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union vice-president Harkesh Singh Vicky said, “We have received written assurance from the government that our demands are under consideration and required steps will be taken in the comings days. Convinced over government response, we have decided to call off the strike and have decided to resume bus services from Wednesday onwards.”

Only 10% buses, operated by regular staff, operated on different routes

As per reports, at least 90% fleet of state transport undertakings (STUs) remained off road on Tuesday. Only 10%, being operated by regular employees, operated on different routes.

In an attempt to minimise the impact of strike on general public, the state transport department has already directed managements of state transport undertakings to deploy its regular staff, presently offering desk jobs, on field duties.

Due to the strike, 63% of the 204 buses at a depot in Bathinda could not ply. The protesters held a dharna at the bus stand. PRTC union president Kuldeep Singh said the state government’s bid to boost privatisation in public transport is unacceptable.

Inconvenienced passengers were forced to wait for private buses to reach their destination.

A passenger in Bathinda, Daljit Singh, said he waited for two hours but there was no bus to reach Chandigarh. Another commuter, Balwinder Kaur, who along with her two women relatives, was planning to go to Sunam, was unable to board a bus. “We were not aware of the strike. Even after waiting for two hours outside the bus stand, we could not board a bus due to the rush,” she said.

Of 34, only 6 buses ply on Dabwali-Chandigarh route

Bathinda depot general manager Balwinder Singh said there are 34 buses on the Dabwali-Chandigarh route but they were able to run only six buses. “We are aware of the hardships faced by commuters. The workforce of about 550 was on strike and services are severely hit. Around 5.30 pm, the protesting staff returned to work,” he added.

Bus services in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur were also hit. Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union’s Amritsar president Hira Singh said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced in the assembly that the government will prevent privatisation of the system. However, in our department, employees are being recruited through outsourcing companies. Private players are being given contracts under the kilometre scheme, diminishing the chances of permanent government jobs.”

He said several meetings to regularise all contractual employees with the CM remained futile. “Last month, the transport secretary had also assured us that all our demands, including the abolishing of the contact system in 15 days, will be accepted. However, nothing has been done and we were forced to shut the services,” he added.

The strike left hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stands, including in Sangrur, Barnala, Ludhiana and Patiala.

The commuters had to wait for hours to get buses that were overcrowded as only drivers and conductors on regular rolls were on duty.

‘Govt approved 30% hike in pay, but didn’t implement’

Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation Union state leader Jatinder Singh said, “The state government had approved 30% increase in our salaries but is yet to implement if for all employees. Only few employees have been benefited. The government is also not giving 5% annual increment to us.”

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers’ Union secretary Gurvinder Singh said employees held demonstrations at all bus stands in the state.

Simratpal Singh (30) of Sangrur, said, “I had to reach a government office in Chandigarh around 11 am. But I’m still standing here in the afternoon, trying to find an alternative mode of transport.”

Vinay Sharma (25), another resident of Sangrur, said, “My grandfather is admitted to a private hospital in Patiala. I need to visit him but I haven’t been able to get a bus for over an hour.”