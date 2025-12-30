Punjab: Robbers decamp with 80 lakh jewellery from Jalandhar shop

Robbers decamped with silver jewellery worth about ₹80 lakh from a jewellery shop in the Jalandhar west assembly constituency on Sunday night. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop. The footage shows a group of over 12 robbers breaking into the shop after cutting open its shutter. The robbers breaking into the jewellery shop in Jalandhar on Sunday night (HT Photo)

Gurpreet Singh, the shop owner, said he received a call around 4 am informing him that the shop’s shutter had been broken. “The robbers stole silver jewellery worth ₹80 lakh kept in the drawers. We handed over the entire CCTV footage to the local police, who immediately arrived at the spot along with forensic teams to investigate the matter,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with local traders, held a joint protest at Jagjivan Ram Chowk in Jalandhar to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the Jalandhar west assembly segment.

Former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who has now joined the BJP, and Congress leader Surinder Kaur, who unsuccessfully contested the by-election from the constituency, termed the protest a ‘panchayat’ against the failure of the local police and administration.

Angural said the law and order situation in Jalandhar west had worsened significantly, alleging that the police were acting as mute spectators to the rising crime.

“People in the constituency are living in fear due to frequent incidents of snatching, robberies, killings and brutal attacks reported on a daily basis,” he said, besides flagging the issue of widespread drug addiction and the easy availability of narcotics in the area.

“There is no effective check on drugs. Traders have shut their shops to participate in this panchayat. The government has turned a blind eye to improving the law and order situation in the assembly segment,” added Angural.