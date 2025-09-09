Punjab: SAD to distribute rations, fodder, & seeds as part of relief efforts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Monday that the party will distribute fodder, fogging machines and seeds as part of a relief package to flood-affected farmers ahead of the forthcoming rabi season. Sukhbir Singh Badal

Demanding a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre, Sukhbir said 500 trucks of maize silage and dry fodder have been booked for distribution in villages.

“Besides, the party had purchased 500 fogging machines which would be distributed in flood-hit areas and would be manned by party volunteers to ward off the spread of malaria and other diseases,” the SAD chief said, adding that the party will also distribute certified wheat seed to farmers for one lakh acres of land.

“The party will also distribute 30,000 quintals of seeds to fulfil the ration needs of the people, and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will hold 125 medical camps headed by doctors and staff of the Guru Ramdas hospital, Amritsar,” he said.

Sukhbir added that 25 teams of veterinary doctors have also been constituted to ensure the welfare of livestock, and volunteers would help in clearing sand from the fields.

He also demanded a loan waiver for all farmers affected by the floods and requested that the state government increase the ex gratia compensation for loss of life to ₹10 lakh per victim.

Badal also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce an ₹20,000 crore flood-relief and rehabilitation package for Punjab.