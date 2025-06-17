Punjab: Sanitation inspector arrested while accepting 15k bribe

The vigilance bureau has arrested a sanitation inspector posted at Jalalabad municipal council in Fazilka district for accepting a bribe of ₹15,000. According to a bureau spokesperson, the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a resident of Jalalabad who alleged that Gurbinder Singh, the sanitation inspector, had demanded ₹20,000 to clear sanitation work bills. However, after negotiation, the inspector allegedly agreed to accept ₹15,000. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range. (HT File)

After verifying the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and caught Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two government witnesses.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range.

The spokesperson said the accused will be presented in a court tomorrow. Further investigation is underway, he added.