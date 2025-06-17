Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Sanitation inspector arrested while accepting 15k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 17, 2025 08:06 AM IST

According to a bureau spokesperson, the complainant alleged that the sanitation inspector had demanded ₹20,000 to clear sanitation work bills but the deal was struck for ₹15,000

The vigilance bureau has arrested a sanitation inspector posted at Jalalabad municipal council in Fazilka district for accepting a bribe of 15,000. According to a bureau spokesperson, the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a resident of Jalalabad who alleged that Gurbinder Singh, the sanitation inspector, had demanded 20,000 to clear sanitation work bills. However, after negotiation, the inspector allegedly agreed to accept 15,000.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range. (HT File)
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range. (HT File)

After verifying the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and caught Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two government witnesses.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, Ferozepur range.

The spokesperson said the accused will be presented in a court tomorrow. Further investigation is underway, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Sanitation inspector arrested while accepting 15k bribe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On