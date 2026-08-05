Punjab: Sanitation workers call off protest in Barnala

Sanitation workers protesting outside the Barnala municipal corporation office over job regularisation and a salary hike called off their strike after reaching an agreement with the state government. Safai Karamchari Union district president Gulshan Kumar said workers would resume duties immediately. (HT File)

The strike, which began on July 8, had severely disrupted garbage collection, transportation and disposal operations in Barnala and affected sanitation services in several parts of the state.

Safai Karamchari Union district president Gulshan Kumar said workers would resume duties immediately.

“The decision to end the strike was taken after a meeting with minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh on Monday. The government has agreed to our demands regarding job regularisation and employment for the next of kin of workers who die while on duty,” Kumar said.

On July 22, the strike turned violent when police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse protesting sanitation workers after they allegedly tried to block a garbage clean-up drive by the Barnala district administration. While the police maintained that force was used after the protesters turned violent, the workers accused the police of excessive force, alleging that even women protesters were beaten up with canes. The clash left 22 people injured, including 18 sanitation workers and four police personnel.

Following the incident, the state government suspended Barnala DSP Satvir Singh, while Barnala City-1 station house officer (SHO) Lakhwinder Singh was transferred to the district police lines.

Kumar said that the government has assured the union of a time-bound probe into the July 22 police action by the special investigation team (SIT), while an IAS officer has been tasked with overseeing the inquiry.