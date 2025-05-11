Punjab: Schools in six border districts to remain shut on May 12

Schools in six Punjab districts bordering Pakistan, as well as in Sangrur and Barnala, will remain closed on Monday, officials said. The schools in Sangrur and Barnala districts will also remain shut, officials said. (HT File)

However, academic institutions in the rest of the state will reopen, they said.

The authorities in Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts that lie on the border with Pakistan have ordered schools to remain shut.

In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities will also remain shut on Monday.

Education minister Harjot Bains announced the reopening of schools, colleges and universities in the state. “Regular classes and examinations will proceed as per academic schedule. We are immensely proud of our brave armed forces,” he had said in a post on X.

As per official communication, deputy commissioners of border districts have been authorised to take a call on opening or closing schools, based on local circumstances. Bains also directed the academic institutions to strictly adhere to the government’s safety protocols and guidelines.

In Amritsar, schoolteachers can take classes online, according to a message shared by the district administration. Colleges and universities in the district will also remain closed.

University and college teachers, however, can take online classes, according to an order issued by the Gurdaspur authorities.

The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared.

Ferozepur DC Deepshikha Sharma said: “Schools in the district will remain closed on Monday as a precaution, even though the situation is peaceful. In case of any threat, timely information will be provided.”