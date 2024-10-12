Punjab: Security beefed up in state ahead of Dussehra, panchayat elections

Jalandhar All inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed, says special director general of police, law and order, Arpit Shukla.

Punjab Police have stepped up security across the state ahead of Dussehra celebrations and the October 15 panchayat polls, officials said on Friday.

Special checking drives have been launched on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to ensure safety and security of people, officials said.

Special director general of police, law and order, Arpit Shukla, who was in Jalandhar on Friday to review security arrangements, said more than 600 hi-tech “nakas” (checkpoints) have been set up to keep a vigil on anti-social elements.

“All inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed,” he added.

Shukla also took a round of crowded markets in Jalandhar and interacted with the force deployed at “nakas”. Later, he held a meeting with senior officers of commissionerate police, Jalandhar, in presence of commissioner of police Swapan Sharma.

Shukla asked officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their jurisdictions. He also asked them to direct all the station house officers and gazetted officers to remain in the field till the end of festival season.