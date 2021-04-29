Punjab seeks more time for views on PU reforms

The director of public instruction (DPI, colleges), Punjab, who is a member of the high-level committee constituted to look into governance reforms in Panjab University (PU), has recently communicated to the head of the panel that the process of receiving comments from the state government would take some time.

It has been learnt that the DPI has not received comments over the proposed changes— regarding the registered graduates’ constituency and the nominated members by the varsity chancellor in PU senate—from the state government yet. The nominees of Punjab in the last meeting of the panel had sought time for the same.

The comments were to be sent to the chairperson of the committee by April 26. The DPI has communicated that the government is busy in Covid-19 management in the state.

The high-level committee during the last meeting on April 19 had resolved that as a substitute to registered graduates’ constituency, four eminent PU alumni would be nominated by the chancellor. They had also resolved that 18 persons would be nominated by the chancellor instead of the existing provision for 36.

The DPI (colleges), Punjab, has also requested that the draft recommendation on governance reforms may not be finalised till the inclusion of views from the Punjab government. During the last meeting of the high-level committee, the chairperson was authorised by the members to prepare the report after incorporating the recommendations of the panel as well as the comments of the state government.

The 11-member panel of experts was constituted by the chancellor in February to recommend governance reforms in light of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) after the University Grants Commission (UGC) in November had informed PU to initiate governance reforms as per the provisions mentioned in the PU Act and regulations.