Punjab sees 37 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Punjab on Tuesday registered 37 fresh cases of Covid-19 with three deaths registered in past 24-hours. The positivity rate of the state was detected at 0.14 % on Wednesday, the media bulletin said.

With fresh cases, the state’s total tally on Wednesday reached 6,01,072 cases, with the number of active cases dipping down to 309 in Punjab, the bulletin added. Among fresh cases, the maximum of six cases were detected in Patiala, followed by five in SAS Nagar.

With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,306, the government said in the bulletin. To date, 16,457 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,39,27,957 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of which 26,726 were tested on Wednesday. As many as 2,21,340 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.