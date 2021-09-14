Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sees 37 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths
With 37 fresh cases, Punjab’s Covid patient tally has reached 6,01,072. (HT PHOTO)
With 37 fresh cases, Punjab’s Covid patient tally has reached 6,01,072. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Punjab sees 37 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

To date, 16,457 people have lost their lives due to Covid in Punjab; 37 fresh cases reported on September 13
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST

Punjab on Tuesday registered 37 fresh cases of Covid-19 with three deaths registered in past 24-hours. The positivity rate of the state was detected at 0.14 % on Wednesday, the media bulletin said.

With fresh cases, the state’s total tally on Wednesday reached 6,01,072 cases, with the number of active cases dipping down to 309 in Punjab, the bulletin added. Among fresh cases, the maximum of six cases were detected in Patiala, followed by five in SAS Nagar.

With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,306, the government said in the bulletin. To date, 16,457 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,39,27,957 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of which 26,726 were tested on Wednesday. As many as 2,21,340 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.