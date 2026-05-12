Punjab sees 58% surge in HIV cases fuelled by injectable drug abuse

Punjab has emerged as one of the country’s worst-affected states for new HIV infections, ranking second only to Bihar. According to the latest report by the National AIDS Control Organisation , Punjab recorded a 58.7% increase with the annual new infections doubling since 2010. (HT File)

According to the latest report by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), while India witnessed a 47% decline in annual new infections between 2010 and 2024, Punjab recorded a 58.7% increase with the annual new infections doubling since 2010.

The report, titled Sankalak: Status of National AIDS & STD Response, accessed by HT, highlights a disturbing trend wherein 56% of newly detected HIV-positive cases are linked to the use of contaminated syringes, pointing to the growing crisis of injectable drug abuse in Punjab.

The report states that while injecting drug users (IDUs) were the leading contributors to the spread of HIV, heterosexual contact with non-regular and non-commercial partners accounted for 17% of the new infections.

Battling new infections

“Punjab recorded 6,785 new HIV infections in 2024, the second highest in the country. Punjab also recorded an HIV incidence of 0.22 per 1,000 uninfected populations in 2024, the fourth highest in the country. The national average stands at 0.05,” the report said.

Moreover, while most states in the country have witnessed a decline in HIV-related deaths, Punjab is among the few states where fatalities have increased. The data shows that deaths caused by HIV rose from 430 in 2020 to 961 in 2024.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body’s immune system. If left untreated, it can lead to AIDS — a late stage of infection that occurs when the immune system is severely compromised. While there is no cure for HIV at present, effective medicines allow people living with the virus to lead a normal life without transmitting it to others.

Neighbouring states fare better

While Punjab’s numbers are climbing, its neighbours have reported significantly lower figures.

Haryana recorded over 2,900 new HIV infections in 2024, while Rajasthan reported nearly 4,000 cases during the same period. Himachal Pradesh, in contrast, witnessed only 190 new infections in 2024.

Haryana recorded an HIV incidence of 0.1 per 1,000 uninfected populations in 2024, while Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh recorded incidences of 0.05 and 0.03, respectively.

Between 2010 and 2024, Haryana recorded an 18.9% decline in new infections, while Himachal Pradesh witnessed a sharp decline of 58.7%. Rajasthan, too, recorded a marginal decline of 1.8% during the same period.

Worsening crisis

Health experts say the trend reflects a dangerous overlap between Punjab’s drug problem and the spread of HIV.

Officials associated with the AIDS control programme conceded that the increasing use of injectable narcotics among youth, coupled with the sharing of infected needles and syringes, has significantly contributed to the spike in HIV cases.

They added that despite ongoing awareness campaigns and targeted interventions, unsafe injection practices continue to remain rampant in several districts.

Dr Vishal Garg, director, Punjab State AIDS Control Society, said, “We have been creating awareness among injecting drug users to use fresh syringes and needles. We have also been distributing syringes and needles to stop the spread of HIV among IDUs.”

To reduce the spread of infections among IDUs, 63,06,538 needles and 42,11,361 syringes were distributed in 2024-25, while 10,935 IDUs were enrolled under opioid substitution therapy (OST), he added.