Punjab sees record 182 Covid-19 deaths; over 8,000 daily cases

Punjab on Wednesday saw another record 182 fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the toll to 9,825, while 8,015 fresh coronavirus infections, the biggest single-day spike, took the tally to 4,07,509, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 61,935 on Tuesday to 63,007 Wednesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 21 were reported from Bathinda, 19 each from Ludhiana, Patiala, and Sangrur, 18 from Amritsar, and 10 from Fazilka.

On Wednesday, Ludhiana registered the maximum number of cases in the state at 1,186, followed by 1,056 in Mohali, 932 in Amritsar, 838 in Jalandhar, and 696 in Patiala.

A total of 6,701 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 3,34,677, according to the bulletin.

There are 240 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,457 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 75,10,673 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh recorded 817 fresh infections, bringing the tally to 46,793.

The death of 14 more persons took the toll to 532, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases was 8,363, according to the bulletin.

A total of 610 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 37,898, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,23,313 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,75,400 tested negative while reports of 74 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration rejected the request of opening liquor vends and hardware stores on the pattern of Punjab.

The administration on Monday had ordered the closure of shops selling non-essential items starting at 5 pm on May 4 till 5 am on May 11, as part of additional curbs amid spiralling Covid-19 infections,

The Punjab government has allowed the opening of liquor vends and some other shops during the weekdays till 5 pm.

The administration on Wednesday decided to show the availability of hospital beds in the city on its website.

It also set up a dedicated helpline number for medical oxygen as per the directions of the government of India.

