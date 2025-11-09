Punjab seize early advantage in Ranji Trophy, Chandigarh fold for 173

Punjab dominated the opening day’s proceedings in their Ranji Trophy elite group match against hosts Chandigarh at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Saturday by reducing the home side to a modest 173 in their first innings. At stumps, Punjab were comfortably placed at 71/3, trailing by just 102 runs with seven wickets in hand. Players in action on day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and hosts Chandigarh at the Sector 16 stadium (HT Photo)

Winning the toss and opting to field first on a lively surface, Punjab’s new-ball pair made the top order struggle as the local side collapsed quickly to 28 for 3 within the first six overs. Off-spinner Ayush Goyal was the chief destroyer, returning with impressive figures of 4 for 50 in 15 overs. Goyal’s scalps included key wickets of openers Shivam Bhambri (4), Arjun Azad (13), and skipper Manan Vohra (0), followed later by Vishu (13) to leave Chandigarh reeling at 110 for 5.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Nikhil Thakur played a composed knock of 63 off 105 balls with nine fours, holding the innings together amid the regular fall of wickets. He stitched a valuable 56-run partnership with Vishu for the fifth wicket, the highest stand of the innings. However, once Thakur fell to Abhinav Sharma, the lower order offered little resistance.

All-rounder Gaurav Puri provided a late flourish with a quickfire 40 off 34 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, but Punjab’s left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar cleaned up the tail, ending with figures of 3 for 29 in 8 overs. Puri’s dismissal at 172 virtually ended Chandigarh’s fightback as the side was bowled out for 173 in 51 overs.

For Punjab, the chase began on a cautious note. Opener Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (4) fell early to Jagjit Singh Sandhu, while Harnoor Singh (29) and captain Uday Saharan (31) steadied the innings with a solid 49-run stand for the second wicket. However, two quick wickets from Vishu (2/5) tilted the balance back slightly in Chandigarh’s favour. Punjab closed the day at 71 for 3, with Jashanpreet Singh (5) and Ayush Goyal (2) at the crease.

In their second match of the tournament, Chandigarh will take on Karnataka on November 16 in an away fixture at Hubli, followed by a tie against Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on January 22, and finally a home match against Saurashtra on January 29. The team, led by Manan Vohra, includes Shivam Bhambri, Arjun Azad, Ankit Kaushik, Raj, Angad Bawa, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Raman Bishnoi, Nikhil Thakur, Vishu Kashyap, Nishunk Birla, Jagjit Sandhu, Abhishek Saini, Mohit Soni, and Mayank Sidhu.