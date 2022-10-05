Punjab | Senior Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in 65 lakh streetlight scam

The vigilance bureau booked senior Congress leader, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, the former political secretary to ex-chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a ₹65 lakh streetlight scam on Tuesday.

A case of misappropriation of government grants meant for installation of streetlights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet of Dakha sub-division, was already registered at the vigilance bureau in Ludhiana.

Sandhu is currently Congress party’s Dakha halqa in-charge. He had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Dakha twice.

A total of six accused have been booked in the case so far, while three accused -- block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Satwinder Singh Kang, block samiti chairman Lakhwinder Singh, village development officer Teja Singh— have already been arrested.

Captain Sandhu, Gaurav Sharma, the owner of Amar Electrical Enterprises, and Sandhu’s aide Harpreet Singh are yet to be arrested.

‘Streetlights purchased at higher rates’

Vigilance bureau officials claimed that the accused had released payments to the company before installation of the streetlights in the village. The vigilance also found that the streetlights were purchased at rates higher than the approved rates.

According to sources, Satwinder Singh Kang, who was arrested in the case on September 27, had stated that the amount for installation of streetlights in villages was released at the behest of Captain Sandhu.

As criminal connivance of Sandhu with the other accused has allegedly come to the fore, he has been nominated as an accused in this case.

The vigilance had registered an FIR under the Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(1) (a) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, economic offences wing.

After investigation, Sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any forged documents) of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the FIR.

The court of additional sessions judge, Dr Ajit Atri on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of accused Gaurav Sharma.

Despite repeated attempts, Sandhu was not available for comments. His mobile phone was switched off.