‘Illegal’: Private channel's unauthorised Gurbani broadcast from Punjab's Golden Temple sparks row

The issue of Gurbani broadcast rights from the Golden Temple returned to the spotlight on Thursday after GTC Channel, a private broadcasting network, began telecasting the live kirtan using SGPC’s official YouTube feed without authorisation, prompting objections and legal action from the Sikh body.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami with members addresses a press conference in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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Holding a press conference here, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said commencing Gurbani broadcast, without any official decision of the SGPC, was not only unauthorised and unethical but also illegal.

He said a legal notice was being served upon GTC Channel as “all rights pertaining to the broadcast of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib were exclusively vested with SGPC”.

Also Read | Live Gurbani Telecast: YouTube suspension brings spotlight back on SGPC’s own satellite channel

GTC Channel is managed by Rabinder Narayan, former managing director of PTC Channel, which is owned by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Narayan recently resigned from the PTC network and launched a new channel.

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{{^usCountry}} It’s worth recalling here that between 2012 and 2023, Gurbani broadcast rights from the Golden Temple had been with G-Next Media Pvt Ltd, which runs PTC Channel. After the agreement expired in July 2023, PTC continued to telecast live kirtan at SGPC’s request, while the SGPC also streams it on its official YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s worth recalling here that between 2012 and 2023, Gurbani broadcast rights from the Golden Temple had been with G-Next Media Pvt Ltd, which runs PTC Channel. After the agreement expired in July 2023, PTC continued to telecast live kirtan at SGPC’s request, while the SGPC also streams it on its official YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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The SGPC has faced criticism for providing exclusive rights for the live kirtan to PTC channel even after the agreement expired. The issue had earlier sparked political controversy, with the Punjab assembly passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at enabling free-to-air Gurbani telecast.

SGPC explains its position

Addressing the media on Thursday, the SGPC president said after the agreement between SGPC and PTC channel ended in 2023, the SGPC initiated the process of establishing its own channel in accordance with the directives of Akal Takht jathedar.

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“Meanwhile, in accordance with a letter issued by the jathedar on July 21, 2023, and keeping the Sangat’s sentiments in view, SGPC also allowed PTC Channel to continue Gurbani broadcast only through satellite transmission. This was after the channel committed to bearing the monthly expenditure of approximately ₹12 lakh for the technical set-up and staff. However, all rights related to Gurbani broadcast were retained exclusively by SGPC,” he said.

However, on Wednesday night, Dhami said, Rabindra Narayan, managing director of GTC channel, shared a Facebook post, announcing that the channel will broadcast Gurbani using SGPC’s official YouTube channel link.

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“He also sent an e-mail to SGPC at 9 pm, informing it of this decision. This amounts to a violation of the established rules. The channel was directed to immediately cease the unauthorised broadcast,” the SGPC president said.

Dhami clarified that the committee may consider requests from channels seeking permission for live Gurbani broadcast. However, proceeding with the broadcast without authorisation was not permitted.

GTC defends rebroadcast

Meanwhile, Rabinder Narayan defended his channel’s actions.

Going live on Facebook, he claimed that SGPC member and spokesperson advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka had earlier stated during a television debate that anyone could share Gurbani already being streamed on SGPC’s YouTube channel. Thus, GTC did not violate any rules.

“Thousands of people share the link of the live kirtan daily. Why can’t we do the same? SGPC promotes propagation of Gurbani and we are also making a contribution to this cause,” he added.

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