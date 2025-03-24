Menu Explore
Punjab: SHO, constable suspended as Jalandhar man ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 24, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Deceased was taken to Jalandhar Cantonment police station as cops were conducting a raid in a colony amid suspicion of drug trafficking; he was released but ended his life

Inspector Harinder Singh, who was posted as the station house officer (SHO) at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station, and senior constable Jaspal Singh were suspended after a youth committed suicide following his brief detention at the police station.

The deceased’s family alleged that a cop took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 as bribe from them.
“Put under suspension with immediate effect, they will report at the local police lines,” stated an order issued by police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur. The victim’s family said cops conducted a raid in their colony amid suspicion of drug smuggling on Friday. “He was taken to the police station but released in the evening. After that, senior constable Jaspal Singh continued calling him and demanded money,” the family alleged.

The family members also alleged that they paid 35,000 to Jaspal Singh. The victim ended his life on Saturday evening following which the family staged a protest outside the police station on Sunday, resulting in the suspension of the officials. The family also sought registration of an FIR against them.

