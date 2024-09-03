 Punjab: Siblings among three shot dead near gurdwara in Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Siblings among three shot dead near gurdwara in Ferozepur

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Sep 03, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Six assailants on two motorcycles open fire on car near Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib in Ferozepur city, killing 22-year-old Jaspreet Kaur and her 21-year-old brother Akashdeep Singh on the spot.

In a shocking incident, three people, including a young woman who was set to tie the knot, were shot dead near Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib in Ferozepur city on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and forensic experts at the site where the car in which the siblings were travelling came under fire in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Police and forensic experts at the site where the car in which the siblings were travelling came under fire in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police sources said that five people were travelling in the car when six assailants on two motorcycles surrounded them and opened fire before fleeing.

Three of the passengers, including the woman whose wedding was scheduled in couple of days, died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as Jaspreet Kaur, 22, her brother, Akashdeep Singh, 21, and Daldeep Singh, 32. Those injured were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the local Kamboj Nagar.

The police team at the site refused to divulge more information and superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar said the reason behind the brazen crime was being ascertained.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
