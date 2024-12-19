Punjab: Sikh hardliners submit memo to Takht

Backed by Dal Khalsa, Sikh hardliners on Wednesday gathered at Akal Takht to extend solidarity with former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life at the Golden Temple on December 4. The Sikh organisations also lodged their protest against the SGPC executive committee resolution that has urged Akal Takht to excommunicate Chaura. The Sikh organisations also lodged their protest against the SGPC executive committee resolution that has urged Akal Takht to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura. (HT Photo)

Besides Dal Khalsa leaders, including its working president Paramjit Singh Mand, former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, SAD (Amritsar) leader Imaan Singh Mann, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)’s functionary Manjit Singh Bhoma, Mohkam Singh, Sher-e-Punjab Akali Dal president Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and Jagtar Singh Hawara’s father Gurcharan Singh were present along with their supporters.

After gathering at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, the Sikh bodies took out a march to Akal Takht and handed over a memorandum to jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh requesting him to reject SGPC’s demand.