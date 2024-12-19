Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Sikh hardliners submit memo to Takht

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 19, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Sikh hardliners, supported by Dal Khalsa, protested at Akal Takht for Narain Singh Chaura, opposing SGPC's excommunication demand after his assassination attempt on Sukhbir Badal.

Backed by Dal Khalsa, Sikh hardliners on Wednesday gathered at Akal Takht to extend solidarity with former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life at the Golden Temple on December 4. The Sikh organisations also lodged their protest against the SGPC executive committee resolution that has urged Akal Takht to excommunicate Chaura.

The Sikh organisations also lodged their protest against the SGPC executive committee resolution that has urged Akal Takht to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura. (HT Photo)
The Sikh organisations also lodged their protest against the SGPC executive committee resolution that has urged Akal Takht to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura. (HT Photo)

Besides Dal Khalsa leaders, including its working president Paramjit Singh Mand, former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, SAD (Amritsar) leader Imaan Singh Mann, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)’s functionary Manjit Singh Bhoma, Mohkam Singh, Sher-e-Punjab Akali Dal president Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and Jagtar Singh Hawara’s father Gurcharan Singh were present along with their supporters.

After gathering at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, the Sikh bodies took out a march to Akal Takht and handed over a memorandum to jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh requesting him to reject SGPC’s demand.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On