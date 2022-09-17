Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab | Sitting, former councillors of Ludhiana MC join AAP

Punjab | Sitting, former councillors of Ludhiana MC join AAP

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:29 AM IST

Those who joined the AAP included sitting councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam and former councillors Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, Satwinder Singh Jabddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu. They were inducted by cabinet minister Lalchand Kataruchak here in the presence of party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

Those who joined the AAP included sitting councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam and former councillors Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, Satwinder Singh Jabddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu. (HT File)
Those who joined the AAP included sitting councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam and former councillors Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, Satwinder Singh Jabddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a boost on Friday when some sitting and former councillors of the Ludhiana municipal corporation joined the party from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress.

They were inducted by cabinet minister Lalchand Kataruchak here in the presence of party’s state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and MLA Gurpreet Gogi. Those who joined included sitting councillors Amit Varsha Rampal and Kala Gautam and former councillors Tanveer Singh Dhaliwal, Satwinder Singh Jabddi and Kapil Kumar Sonu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out