Punjab: Six of Kaushal Chaudhary gang arrested, targeted killing foiled

Punjab Police on Monday foiled a targeted killing plot by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang. The pistols and ammunition recovered from the six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang in Amritsar on Monday.

Six pistols and 40 rounds were recovered from the gangsters, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, adding those arrested were directly involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022.

“In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, including key associates Puneet Lakhanpal@Sharma and Narinder Kumar@Lalli,” the DGP posted on X.

“The arrested accused were evading arrest for the past three years. They were directly involved in the murders of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022) and Sukhmeet Singh@Deputy (2021).

“They were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of ₹5 crore in September 2024,” he said.

A case has been registered in Amritsar in this regard.