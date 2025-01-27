Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Six of Kaushal Chaudhary gang arrested, targeted killing foiled

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 27, 2025 03:46 PM IST

Evading arrest for three years, accused directly involved in killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022, says DGP Gaurav Yadav 

Punjab Police on Monday foiled a targeted killing plot by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

The pistols and ammunition recovered from the six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang in Amritsar on Monday.
The pistols and ammunition recovered from the six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang in Amritsar on Monday.

Six pistols and 40 rounds were recovered from the gangsters, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said, adding those arrested were directly involved in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian in 2022.

“In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, foiled a major target killing in Punjab by arresting six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, including key associates Puneet Lakhanpal@Sharma and Narinder Kumar@Lalli,” the DGP posted on X.

“The arrested accused were evading arrest for the past three years. They were directly involved in the murders of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian (2022) and Sukhmeet Singh@Deputy (2021).

“They were also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding an extortion of 5 crore in September 2024,” he said.

A case has been registered in Amritsar in this regard.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On