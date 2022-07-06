Punjab: Six years on, 3 convicted of murder of 14-year-old boy
Six years after the abduction and murder of a 14-year-old boy, Jaskirat Singh, the court of district and session judge Kapurthala on Monday convicted three men and sentenced them to life imprisonment. A fine of ₹3 lakh was also imposed on the convicts.
Son of a local businessman, Jaskirat alias Jassi, had gone missing on April 11, 2016, after he left for a tuition class. His family came to know about his abduction after getting a call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh for his release.
Two days after the kidnapping, Jassi’s body was found from Tarn Taran and his scooter from Hamira. The murder had then evoked widespread condemnation and protests in the city.
The investigation in the case had led the police to victim’s cousin Parvinder Singh Shelly and his friends Rajinder Singh and Arshdeep Singh, who were also all in their teens at that time.
As per the police chargesheet filed in the court, Shelly was allegedly jealous of Jassi’s father Narinderjit Singh, who was financially comfortable than his father. Taking inspiration from a crime-based TV show, the accused had plotted the abduction of Jassi for ransom but ended up killed him.
The victim’s father revealed that the accused tried to mislead the police by joining the demonstrations held by the family and residents for the arrest of the culprits.
Although late, but justice had finally been delivered, he said after the court of district and session judge Amarinder Singh pronounced the verdict.
