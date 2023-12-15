Punjab skaters dominate at 61st National Roller Skating Championship

Punjab skaters claimed their dominance in the cadet and sub-junior categories of inline hockey at the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held on Thursday. The skating arena reverberated with Punjab’s triumphs, securing three out of four top positions. (HT PHOTO)

The skating arena reverberated with Punjab’s triumphs, securing three out of four top positions at the stake. The cadet boys, sub-junior boys, and girls’ inline hockey events bore the mark of Punjab’s exceptional skill and determination.

In the cadet boys’ inline hockey, Punjab emerged victorious, clinching the title after a resounding 7-0 win over Chandigarh. Haryana secured the bronze medal, triumphing over Tamil Nadu with a 4-0 victory in the battle for third place.

Meanwhile, in the cadet girls’ inline hockey, Tamil Nadu claimed the top spot, with Chandigarh and Punjab securing the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The trend of Punjab’s triumph continued in the sub-junior categories. In the sub-junior boys’ inline hockey, Punjab claimed the gold medal, while Chandigarh settled for silver and Haryana secured the bronze.

Punjab’s sub-junior girls exhibited exceptional skill, securing the top honours in the inline hockey events. Haryana claimed the silver medal, while Chandigarh secured the bronze.

Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta and Punjab’s former sports minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi gave away the medals to the winners.

The stage is now set for the junior and senior events scheduled to commence from Friday.

Results

Inline hockey

Cadet boys: 1. Punjab, 2. Chandigarh, 3. Haryana; Cadet girls: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. Chandigarh, 3. Punjab; Sub junior boys: 1. Punjab, 2. Chandigarh, 3. Haryana; Sub-junior girls: 1. Punjab, 2. Haryana, 3. Chandigarh.

Roller Hockey

Cadet boys: 1. Kerala, 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Karnataka; Cadet girls: 1. Punjab, 2. Karnataka, 3.

Kerala; Sub junior boys: 1. Jammu & Kashmir, 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Uttar Pradesh; Sub-junior girls: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Punjab, 3. Karnataka; Mixed Cadet: 1. Kerala, 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Karnataka; Mixed sub-junior: 1. Jammu & Kashmir 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Kerala.