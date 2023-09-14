News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab speaker meets Gadkari, requests construction of underpass in Kotkapura village

Punjab speaker meets Gadkari, requests construction of underpass in Kotkapura village

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Sep 14, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Sandhwan brought to the notice of the Union minister that the spot is prone to accidents due to heavy vehicle traffic coming from Faridkot and other nearby villages, a state government release said

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday called on road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and raised the issue of accidents at Tehna village of Kotkapura constituency of Faridkot and demanded construction of an underpass at the spot to prevent further mishaps.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan with Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan with Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Sandhwan brought to the notice of the Union minister that the spot is prone to accidents due to heavy vehicle traffic coming from Faridkot and other nearby villages, a state government release said.

The speaker said the minister assured him he will resolve the issue at the earliest by ordering the construction of an underpass near Tehna village. He said the written approval in this regard would be issued soon.

“This under bridge would help in resolving the traffic issue besides helping in avoiding accidents,” Sandhwan said, while appealing to the people to drive responsibly.

Sandhwan in his meeting apprised the minister that the Punjab government has made around a dozen roads toll-free in the state, saving daily commuters thousands of rupees, the statement said.

Sandhwan also discussed in detail other road projects in the state and hoped for their early completion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out