Punjab speaker meets Gadkari, requests construction of underpass in Kotkapura village

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday called on road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and raised the issue of accidents at Tehna village of Kotkapura constituency of Faridkot and demanded construction of an underpass at the spot to prevent further mishaps. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan with Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Sandhwan brought to the notice of the Union minister that the spot is prone to accidents due to heavy vehicle traffic coming from Faridkot and other nearby villages, a state government release said.

The speaker said the minister assured him he will resolve the issue at the earliest by ordering the construction of an underpass near Tehna village. He said the written approval in this regard would be issued soon.

“This under bridge would help in resolving the traffic issue besides helping in avoiding accidents,” Sandhwan said, while appealing to the people to drive responsibly.

Sandhwan in his meeting apprised the minister that the Punjab government has made around a dozen roads toll-free in the state, saving daily commuters thousands of rupees, the statement said.

Sandhwan also discussed in detail other road projects in the state and hoped for their early completion.