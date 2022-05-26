Punjab sports minister visits Ludhiana’s Dhruv Kapila after Thomas Cup triumph
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday visited Dhruv Kapila, the Ludhiana-based member of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian badminton team that beat 14-time champion Indonesia, at his residence.
Hayer also congratulated the champion and his coach Anand Tiwari on behalf of the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and interacted with Kapila’s parents. The minister was accompanied by Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga.
Praising Dhruv, the minister said he not only made Punjabis proud, but has also brought laurels to the country with his historic victory in Thomas Cup.
“Dhruv is now an inspiration for the budding players in the country. Since it is a huge achievement, CM Mann will personally meet our champion and honour him soon,” said Hayer.
Kapila gifted his badminton racket to the sports minister.
‘Sport policy will be revamped’
Coming down heavy on the former state governments, Hayer accused them of ignoring the achievements of the players in the state. He added that the existing sports policy has several flaws, due to which state is lagging in sports at the national level.
“Punjab used to be at the top in sports but now it is much behind other states due to the sports policy and no support to the players in the state. Giving cash prizes to winners of international tournaments such as Thomas Cup and others is sadly not part of our existing sports policy but soon, the sports policy would be amended and all flaws would be fixed”, he claimed.
Chandigarh’s female athletes shine in national level event
Chandigarh-based athletes Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chaitaly Nandy, Raj Kala and Sandhya cornered glory during the recently conducted 4th National Masters Games in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Opinder stood first in discus throw (16.77) event in the women's 60 age group and Chaitaly won the gold medal in shot put and a bronze in discus throw in the 45 age group. Opinder and Kala regularly practice at the Sports Complex in Sector 7, Chandigarh.
Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
'Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal' and 'Ab badlega Haryana' messages of the Aam Aadmi Party will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29. Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar. He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.
HC seeks details of damages reported in August 2017 Panchkula violence
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of damages reported on August 25, 2017, the day Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases by a court in Panchkula. The details were sought during resumed hearing of a plea by the bench of justice AG Masih and two other judges, justice Ritu Bahri and justice TS Dhindsa.
