Punjab ‘suffering from corruption’, urgent need for change: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, claiming it made false promises and has failed to deliver on any commitments over the past four years. “Corruption has become widespread in the state,” he alleged. During his address, Saini presented himself not just as a neighbour, but as a younger brother and well-wisher. (HT Photo)

The Haryana CM was addressing a programme held at Kisan Palace in Samana. During his address, CM Saini said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is achieving new heights of development; however, he expressed deep concern about the current state of Punjab.

Saini reflected on a time when Punjab led the nation in agriculture, sports, defence, and industry, noting that now the situation is entirely different. He said that Punjab farmers are distressed, the youth are disheartened, and mothers are anxious about their children’s futures.

During his address, Saini presented himself not just as a neighbour, but as a younger brother and well-wisher. He highlighted Samana’s rich and glorious history, referencing Banda Singh Bahadur’s victory over the Mughals in the Battle of Samana in 1709, which showcased Sikh military prowess and established the foundations of the first Sikh rule. He emphasised that the relationship between Punjab and Haryana is not merely one of neighbouring states but rather a bond of shared heritage and common struggles.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can transform Punjab into a developed state, citing Haryana as a model, where 24 crops are procured at minimum support price (MSP). Saini mentioned that in the last 11 and a half years, over ₹16,000 crore has been transferred directly into farmers’ accounts through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and as compensation for crop damage.

Additionally, he noted that ₹133 crore in farmers’ loans have been waived, and payments for crop procurement are made within 48 hours. He appealed to the audience, stating that if Punjab is to become a developed state, a BJP government must be formed in 2027.

Earlier in Lehragaga, Saini asserted that once a BJP government is established in Punjab, welfare schemes for women, farmers, labourers, and youth - similar to those in Haryana - would be enacted.