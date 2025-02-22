Punjab: Target killing module busted, 2 operatives of Dhillon gang held

Chandigarh : The Patiala police have busted a target killing module being operated by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon with the arrest of its two operatives from Rajpura, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. The Patiala police have busted a target killing module being operated by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon with the arrest of its two operatives from Rajpura, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Malkit Singh, alias Max, a native of Rodala village in Ajnala, Amritsar and presently residing at Sempali village in Fatehgarh Sahib, and Sandeep Singh, alias Deep, a resident of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. He said that police teams have also recovered five pistols — three .32 caliber, one .30 caliber and one .315 caliber country-made pistol — along with 15 cartridges and 1,300 intoxicating tablets from their possession, besides impounding an Activa scooter (PB 23 AA 0795).

Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the arrested persons were wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to extortion and were also tasked by their handler Goldy Dhillon to execute target killings in Mohali and Rajpura. Both the arrested accused have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases pertaining to NDPS Act, Arms Act, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, snatching, etc registered against them, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said that police teams of special cell, Rajpura, received a tip-off that two operatives of Goldy Dhillon are on the way to deliver intoxicating tablets to someone on the Sirhind-Rajpura road, following which they have a plan to carry out a target killing in Rajpura.

The special cell led by inspector Harry Boparai launched an intelligence-based operation and managed to locate and arrest both the accused after recovering weapons and drugs from their possession, the SSP said. He said two prominent persons, who had also received threat calls from foreign-based gangster, were on target of the accused. An FIR has been registered on February 19 under Section 22 of the NDPS act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Rajpura Sadar police station. Further investigations are on.