Punjab teacher booked for sodomising student

A national awardee teacher has been booked for allegedly sodomising his student in Nabha. The physical education teacher, posted in a government school in a village near Nabha of Patiala district, is absconding, police said. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

According to the FIR that has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the victim, a 15-year-old player, stays in the school hostel. He reached school for biometric attendance in the evening on May 28 when the accused took him to his house and committed the crime, officials said.

The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. Repeated attempts to contact the teacher went futile.

According to information, the accused was conferred the National Award in 2018 for his efforts to transform the government schools of Punjab without any financial aid or government intervention. He was also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.