Punjab: Three arms smugglers held with eight pistols, cartridges

AMRITSAR Eight pistols, 17 live cartridges and four magazines have been recovered . (HT Photo)

Police have arrested three persons in two separate operations for smuggling illegal weapons into the state from Madhya Pradesh, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The arrested persons were providing logistical assistance to criminal gangs, the DGP said, adding that eight pistols, 17 live cartridges and four magazines were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, of Neshta village, Gurtej Singh of Attari and Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikki, of Gaduan village in Sangrur district.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar rural, Charanjit Singh Sohal said: “Channi and Gurtej were arrested following a tip off. Five pistols, five magazines and 15 live rounds were recovered from their possession. Both were booked under Sections 24/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Gharinda police station. Similarly, Bikki was arrested and three pistols, three magazines and two live rounds were recovered from his possession. He was booked under the same sections of the Arms Act at the Chattiwind police station.”

“Gurtej has ties with the Pakistan-based smugglers and thorough investigation is underway in this regard. It has been learnt during interrogation that Bikki arranged illegal arms and ammunition for different gangs indulging in criminal activities,” he said.