Punjab to get 200 more Aam Aadmi clinics soon: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government will open 200 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) across the state, taking the total number of such healthcare facilities to 1,081. CM Bhagwant Mann and health minister Balbir Singh at an event in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering during a function to inaugurate a WhatsApp chatbot for AACs, Mann said these clinics cater to nearly 70,000 patients daily, and this initiative will prove beneficial for the patients.

“It’s a historic day in the healthcare sector of the state as a total of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state have been connected to a WhatsApp chatbot,” Mann said.

Mann said the initiative is expected to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare services, as approximately 90% of Punjabis own a smartphone, and they can now be directly reached through WhatsApp.

“Patients will receive complete health-related information via WhatsApp, and doctors’ prescription slips will be accessible through the chatbot,” said Mann.

Diagnostic test reports will also be shared, and patients will receive reminders about their next consultation dates from the doctor, he said.

Regular WhatsApp updates will be provided on care for elderly people with diabetes or blood pressure, pregnant women, and newborns, Mann said. “It will eliminate the need for patients to physically store prescriptions or medications, as they can access the information anytime on the messaging platform,” the CM said.

Mann said patients can instantly share their reports with family members or consult another doctor through WhatsApp.

The chief minister said the health department will also maintain a digital database of patients, their ailments, and treatments.

Mann said that Punjab will soon launch 200 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to ensure quality healthcare services for all.

The Punjab government is committed to providing free medical treatment to every citizen. It is also the first state in the country to implement the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana’, which provides medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family,” Mann said, adding that it is the duty of governments to provide quality health services free of cost, and that they are fulfilling this responsibility with dedication.

Stating that the Punjab government is making significant efforts to turn the state into a medical hub, he informed that approval has been given for the establishment of four new medical colleges in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, and Nawanshahr.

Mann also highlighted several ‘pro-people’ decisions that his government has taken to win people’s trust in government institutions.

The CM said that during his tenure as a member of parliament, data indicated that over 5,000 lives were lost annually in road accidents in Punjab.

He said the formation of the Sadak Surakhya Force or Road Safety Force has led to a 48% reduction in such deaths, setting an example for other states as well, adding that the force consists of specially recruited and trained personnel, including women, and is equipped with 144 modern vehicles.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, chief secretary KAP Sinha, health secretary Kumar Rahul, and other dignitaries were present at the event.