Punjab to help set up institute for nurses, says Dr Balbir Singh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh today announced to help Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI), in establishing a refresher course institute in the city. Singh was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national conference here at the Mohali Club. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said in line with mankind services, nursing profession is immensely respected across the world and the demand of Indian nurses is sought after across the globe because of their dedication. (iStock)

He said keeping in mind that the medical field is about continuous learning, nurses also need refresher courses to cope with the challenges relating to various diseases and conditions, be it for operation theatre, indoor care, intensive care or critical stages, like dialysis centres or cancer care.

Remembering the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice, Singh said TNAI’s conference is being hosted at the place which was renamed after the Guru’s grandson, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

Dr Singh said in line with mankind services, nursing profession is immensely respected across the world and the demand of Indian nurses is sought after across the globe because of their dedication. While emphasising upon the importance of the profession, he said although doctor uses injection on a patient, but it is the nurses’ love and compassion that makes them healthy.

Terming nursing as the most important part of medical profession, the state health minister said from birth to death, the duty of a nurse is to ensure the healthcare for all. Even a doctor cannot work properly without the support of nurses, he added.

While assuring full support on behalf of the state government, Singh said he would feel proud to have the opportunity of setting up the institute at Mohali with the help of TNAI and its secretary general Evelyn P Kannan.