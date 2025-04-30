Punjab to launch statewide ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ from May

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced the launch of an anti-drug awareness and action campaign titled ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’, which will cover every village and municipal ward across the state during May and June. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the campaign is intended to transform the fight against drugs into a mass movement. (HT File)

A spokesperson from the chief minister’s office said that the campaign will kick off with district-level meetings from May 2 to 4, to be organised in close coordination with village defence committees (VDCs). These meetings will serve as the formal launchpad for the initiative. In addition to VDC members, village sarpanches, civil and police officials, and other stakeholders will attend the meeting.

The chief minister has directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to form VDCs in villages where they are currently absent and ensure their participation in the meetings. Similarly, ward defence committees (WDCs) will be formed in all municipal wards, the spokesperson said.

Each district-level meeting will be chaired by a state cabinet minister and will aim to build community vigilance, enhance coordination between local defence committees and the district administration and reinforce a unified stand against drug abuse.

The second phase of the Nasha Mukti Yatra will begin on May 7, with community meetings held in every village and ward. These meetings will involve VDCs, WDCs, sarpanches, and local officers, following a schedule prepared by the state government.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the campaign is intended to transform the fight against drugs into a mass movement. He called for public support to ensure drugs are eradicated from communities and help victims break free from addiction.