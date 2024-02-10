 Punjab to open round-the-clock helpdesks for NRI at airports: Dhaliwal - Hindustan Times
Punjab to open round-the-clock helpdesks for NRI at airports: Dhaliwal

ByHT Correspondent, Sbs Nagar
Feb 10, 2024 08:20 AM IST

For the convenience of NRIs, Punjab government will set up round-the-clock helpdesks at airports, NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Friday.

NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal interacting with NRIs at Shivalik Public School in SBS Nagar on Friday. (HT Photo)
“Punjab will be the only state in India to provide such facility for NRIs for any sort of help,” he said while speaking at an interaction programme with NRIs, organised as part of Punjab government’s NRI Milni programme.

Dhaliwal said this was the second such meeting this year after chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting at Chamrour, Pathankot, on February 3. The next two meets will be held at Sangrur and Ferozepur.

At the Friday meeting, held at SBS Nagar’s Shivalik Public School, NRIs from five districts, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Mohali, filed 100 complaints pertaining to different departments, mainly revenue and police.

Addressing the gathering, Dhaliwal said five such events were organised last year as well with much success.

“Last year, we received 609 complaints from NRIs, of which 597 had been addressed. The pending complaints have yet to be resolved due to legal implications,” Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal said the officials concerned had been issued strict directions to resolve these complaints at the earliest.

