Punjab to see two new private universities, return of Kila Raipur bullock cart race

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed several important Bills, including one that will lead to the setting up of two new private universities, besides clearing amendments related to labour welfare, commercial establishments, and animal rights. The amendments to the state’s animal welfare law paves the way for the return of the traditional bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. Mann defended the move to revive the traditional bullock cart races and promote the rural ethos of the state. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The House approved the Rayat Bahra Professional University Bill and the CGC University Bill, allowing the establishment of the two new private universities. Rayat Bahra Professional University will come up in Hoshiarpur, and CGC University will be set up in Mohali. The Bills, introduced by state higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains, were earlier cleared by the Cabinet. These institutions will promote private participation in higher education and focus on technical and professional courses under a regulated framework, ensuring compliance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Sultanpur Lodhi Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh said instead of promoting private universities, the Punjab government should open a university and demanded it be set up at Jabbowal village, where a structure has already been built by the higher education department, in his constituency.

The assembly passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill that not only introduces stricter penalties for animal cruelty but also allows the resumption of traditional sports involving animals, subject to regulation. The amendment enables the revival of the bullock cart race during the annual Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, a celebrated sporting festival in Punjab that showcases rural strength and heritage.

The bullock cart race had been discontinued following a Supreme Court ban amid animal welfare concerns. The amended law brings clarity by allowing such cultural sports under a regulated framework that ensures animal safety and ethical treatment, drawing parallels from similar permissions granted for traditional sports like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann defended the move to revive the traditional bullock cart races, saying those who participate in such races treat their bullocks like family, nourishing them “like their own sons”. Drawing a parallel with Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, Mann argued that these cultural sports are rooted in tradition and deserve recognition. “We have added strict conditions in the Bill — no cruelty or force will be allowed on animals during the races,” Mann said.

He recited couplets of Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udasi to underscore the cultural significance of the move, saying the Bill is aimed at promoting the rural ethos of Punjab. “This legislation isn’t just for Kila Raipur, it will open the doors for such traditional races across the state,” Mann said.

The assembly passed the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill that seeks to improve regulatory mechanisms, simplify compliance for businesses, and ensure worker-friendly conditions. It also aligns state commercial regulation with modern business needs, promoting ease of doing business across sectors.

The Punjab Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which enhances the scope and delivery of welfare benefits such as health cover, education scholarships, and housing support for registered workers, was also passed.

All bills were passed with a majority voice vote with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presiding over the session.