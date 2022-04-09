Punjab to set up 333 urban wellness centres: Vijay Singla
The Punjab government will set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban and semi-urban areas across the state, health minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Friday taking a step forward towards implementing the Delhi’s health model in the state
Dr Singla along with Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan reached the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot to attend the 16th annual conference of the North Zone Association of Plastic Surgeons on Friday.
“The state government has prepared a proposal to set up 333 urban wellness centres in urban areas of Punjab. A special fund will be allocated in the budget for this project. The government will be utilising public buildings and the rest of the infrastructure, including machines, and laboratories would be provided by the department. Doctors would also be posted there,” he said while requesting doctors that their help would be required to make it work.
Admitting that the public healthcare system in the state is at a crumbling stage at present, Dr Singla said the AAP government will do everything to improve the health services in the state. “The government will improve the existing health infrastructure and streamline super-speciality branches. We will bring Punjab’s health sector to that level after which the private sector has to compete with affordable charges. The government will practically implement whatever will be required and provide all support to the health sector,” he said.
‘Shortage of super-specialist docs in public health sector’
“I have visited government medical colleges at Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot. They all have good infrastructure but there is a huge shortage of super-specialist doctors in the public sectors. There is no neurosurgeon in government medical colleges at Patiala and Amritsar, so there is no use for infrastructure as trauma centres can’t be functional without doctors. Very soon, the government is going to start the recruitment of doctors to fill the vacancies, especially in super-speciality branches,” he said.
Sandhwan said there is a huge gap between patient and doctor relations, which must be bridged by sincere efforts. He said ample funds will be provided to the health sector in the upcoming budget of the AAP government.
Launches two initiatives
While launching the initiatives, the health minister said a monthly magazine named ‘Sehat Jagrukta’ and an official YouTube channel ‘Health Media Punjab’ of the department were launched on the occasion.
-
Punjab: Two held for smuggling 10kg gold from Sharjah
The directorate of revenue intelligence has arrested two persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling 10kg of gold worth around ₹1.9 crore from Sharjah, officials said on Friday. Both the accused are residents of Jalandhar and had visited UAE on tourist visa. The arrests were made on April 5. On February 25, three persons were arrested from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9kg of gold in the form of paste from Sharjah.
-
Start cleaning, flood protection works, Punjab CM tells ACS
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the additional chief secretary, water resources, to initiate the cleaning and flood protection works at the vulnerable sites across the state well before the onset of monsoon. The CM also asked the ACS to regularly oversee the flood protection works being undertaken in close coordination with the DCs across the state. He further asked the forest department to explore maximum opportunities for promotion of ecotourism.
-
Drugs case: Bikramjit Majithia to get better facilities, round-the-clock security in jail
Acting on a notice issued by the Mohali court, the Patiala Central Jail authorities on Friday filed their reply in the court stating that former cabinet minister and an accused in the drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia will now get better and improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover in the jail. However, the court has reserved an order on both applications of Majithia's for April 11.
-
Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, seeks white paper on illegal sand mining
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to bring a white paper on illegal mining in Punjab to expose the black sheep indulging in the activity in the state. The three-time Bholath MLA said the prevailing illegal mining mafia in the state is also making the life of the common man difficult by jacking the rates of the sand extraordinarily high for the common man.
-
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism
UT administration's proposal to impose a penalty of ₹2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city's business community. Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.
