Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Punjab tops NAS 2024

ByHTC, Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2025 08:36 AM IST

For the 6th grade, Punjab and Kerala are joint top performers with 67 marks each. In the 9th-grade ranking, Punjab outperformed other states & UTs with 57 marks to grab top spot, he added.

Education minister Harjot Bains on Wednesday said Punjab has emerged as the top performer in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2024. The NAS is a survey to evaluate educational achievements of students. It selects students from Class-3rd, 6th and 9th as samples to evaluate overall education outcomes.

Harjot Bains
Harjot Bains

Expressing delight over Punjab’s impressive rankings in the NAS (PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan), Bains said Punjab stood first with 80 marks in 3rd-grade ranking, hugely surpassing Himachal Pradesh (74) and Kerala (73). For the 6th grade, Punjab and Kerala are joint top performers with 67 marks each. In the 9th-grade ranking, Punjab outperformed other states & UTs with 57 marks to grab top spot, he added.

Notably, the nationwide survey, conducted by the NCERT in collaboration with states and UTs to assess learning outcomes and identified areas for improvement, with thousands of students participated from across the country.

“Punjab’s stellar performance in the NAS underscores Punjab government’s dedication to ensure quality education and improving student learning outcomes,” said Bains.

