close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Tragedy averted as drunk driver abandons truck on rail track

Punjab: Tragedy averted as drunk driver abandons truck on rail track

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 03:14 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said the inebriated driver drove the truck for at least 1km on the rail tracks before it got stuck. The driver fled the spot before the Golden Temple Express arrived

A tragedy was averted when a drunk driver drove his truck onto the rail tracks near Giaspura in Ludhiana on Friday night minutes before the Golden Temple Express was to cross the stretch.

A video grab of the truck being removed from the rail track near Giaspura in Ludhiana on Friday night. (HT Photo)
A video grab of the truck being removed from the rail track near Giaspura in Ludhiana on Friday night. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said that the inebriated driver drove the truck for at least a kilometer on the rail tracks before it got stuck. The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle on the track.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Punjab: Fog causes pileup of 30 vehicles on highway in Khanna

Local residents alerted the driver of the Golden Temple Express, who showed presence of mind and slowed down the train, which brushed past the vehicle and averted a collision.

Superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, Balram Rana and inspector Jatinder Singh arrived at the scene to assess the situation. It took the team of authorities nearly two hours to remove the truck from the tracks.

Following the removal of the vehicle, the Golden Temple Express resumed its journey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out