Punjab: Two aides of terrorist Landa Harike, Naushehra gang held after encounter

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, arrested two key associates of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and gangster Satnam Singh alias Satta Naushehra gang after a brief exchange of fire near Jawanda village in Tarn Taran, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mehakpreet Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Sekhwan village in Batala and Yuvraj Singh alias Jaggu, a resident of Muradpura in Tarn Taran. (HT File)

Those arrested have been identified as Mehakpreet Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Sekhwan village in Batala and Yuvraj Singh alias Jaggu, a resident of Muradpura in Tarn Taran. Two pistols, including one 9mm Glock and one .30 calibre PX30, along with live cartridges and empty bullet shells were recovered from their possession, police officials added.

A case has been registered under Sections 111 (3) and 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 (6) and 25 (7)(i) of the Arms Act at Police Station Sirhali in Tarn Taran, the officials said.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that both were being directed by foreign handlers to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. “With the arrest of these two operatives, Punjab Police has averted targeted killings and other sensational crimes in the state,” the DGP said.

Sharing more details, additional director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban revealed that the arrested accused— Mehakpreet and Yuvraj— were also involved in the firing at the house of Naushehra Pannuan village sarpanch on the intervening night of March 26 and 27, 2025.

The ADGP said that the teams of the AGTF and Tarn Taran police located both the accused persons roaming in the area of Naushehra Pannuan based on human and intel inputs.

AIG Sandeep Goel said: “When intercepted both the accused persons opened fire at the police party in an attempt to evade arrest. Forcing the police teams to retaliate in self-defence.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said that during the exchange of fire both the accused persons sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the local hospital.

The SSP said that accused Mehakpreet has a criminal background and apart from his involvement in the case of firing at the sarpanch’s house, the accused was also wanted in a case registered under Explosive Substances Act in which two hand grenades and arms ammunition were recovered.

“Further investigations are ongoing to unearth their whole network,” he said.