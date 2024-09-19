Punjab: Two caught trying to extort money from Bathinda businessman

Two criminals, claiming to be members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, were arrested when they were heading to Bathinda to extort money from a businessman, police said on Thursday. The two criminals (masked) after they were caught heading to Bathinda city to extort money from a businessman. Parminder Singh is a proclaimed offender in a case of criminal intimidation and Sushil Kumar is facing two cases under the Arms Act. (HT Photo)

Police said that accused Parminder Singh is a proclaimed offender in a case of criminal intimidation and Sushil Kumar is facing two cases under the Arms Act.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that a Bathinda-based businessman, whose identity was protected, informed the police about getting an extortion call on September 16.

Following the complaint, a team under SP (investigation) Ajay Gandhi was constituted.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, Parminder, a resident of Muktsar, and Sushil from Sirsa district in neighbouring Haryana, were caught at Gobindpura village on Bathinda’s periphery.

Kondal said that the police had recovered a .32-bore pistol, four cartridges and a mobile phone used by the criminals for extortion.

“Parminder had worked with the complainant for the past three months. On learning about the financial status of the complainant, Parminder hatched a conspiracy with Sushil to extort money. The accused admitted they had planned to open fire at the victim’s residence on Thursday to scare him into giving the money,” the SSP said.

She said it appears that the complainant did not check the antecedents of Parminder before hiring him.