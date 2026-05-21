Punjab: Two drug-smuggling modules busted; five held with 12kg ICE, 14kg heroin

Punjab Police on Wednesday busted two drug smuggling modules in Amritsar and Ferozepur, arresting five persons and recovering 12kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and 14kg of heroin in separate intelligence-led operations. A case under Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar. (HT File)

In Amritsar, police busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of Mohit alias Bachi (19), a resident of Pavaar village in Jalandhar district and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Harman (23), a resident of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar. Police recovered 10kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and 4kg of heroin from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, officials said.

DGP Yadav said the preliminary probe revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based drug smuggler and were trafficking narcotics in Punjab and Delhi at his behest.

Police said Mohit had recently returned from Dubai and was involved in supplying the narcotics across the Majha and Doaba regions.

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that during interrogation, Mohit revealed that at the behest of Dubai-based smuggler, who has not been named, he was allegedly luring young labour-class individuals into drug trafficking.

Probe has also revealed that the accused Arshdeep, who was already involved in drug trafficking activities, was in contact with the Dubai-based smuggler and was storing heroin consignments, which were later handed over to Mohit for further delivery, he said.

In February this year, the cops had arrested two associates of the same Dubai-based smuggler, identified as Sahibpreet Singh alias Sahib and Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, with 7.6 kg heroin and ₹21,000 drug money, he added.

Bhullar said that the mother and sister of the Dubai-based smuggler are currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail in connection with an FIR registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Raja Sansi involving the recovery of 42kg of heroin.

Pistol seized in Ferozepur

In Ferozepur, police arrested three alleged drug traffickers, recovering 10kg of heroin, 2 kg of ICE and a .30-bore Turkey-made pistol from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Om alias Omi (23), a resident of Leli Wala village in Ferozepur, Aniket Kumar (22) and Sumit (23), both residents of Shanti Nagar, Ferozepur. Separate FIRs under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act have been registered at the police station sadar, Ferozepur, and the police station Arif Ke, officials said.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said Om was arrested near a brick kiln on the Khai Feme Ke-Habib Ke road with 10kg heroin, while Aniket and Sumit were held from Mallanwala-Ferozepur road with 2kg of ICE drug and one .30-bore pistol from them, the SSP said.