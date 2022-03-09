Punjab: Two killed as SUV rams into two-wheeler in SBS Nagar
SBS NAGAR : Two people, including a woman, died after a speeding SUV rammed into a two-wheeler at Nawanshahr in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Tuesday.
The victims were identified as SUV driver Kamaldeep Singh Saini of Balachaur and Joginder Kaur, 50, of Garhshankar, who was travelling with her husband in the two-wheeler.
Investigating officer Satnam Singh said Kamaldeep, along with his father Sukhdev Singh, was travelling towards Balachaur from Nawanshahr in the SUV. After hitting the three-wheeler, the SUV took several turns and landed into fields while woman and her husband too fell on the roadside.
He said Kamaldeep and the woman died. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nawanshahr.
Police have registered the case against SUV driver Kamaldeep under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) at the city police station, Nawanshahr.
