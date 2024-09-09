Punjab: Two youngsters run over by train near Tanda level crossing

Two youngsters were crushed to death by a train near Tanda railway crossing on the Jammu-Jalandhar railway line on Monday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) police recovered the bodies that have been kept at the Jalandhar civil hospital for identification. (Representational photo)

The mutilated bodies were found near the track after a train from Jammu to Ahmedabad crossed the stretch early in the morning.

Police said they recovered used syringes and a foil paper from the spot from which it appeared that the victims were consuming drugs and had failed to notice the train.

Police said the two appeared to be in their 20s.

The matter came to light when local residents informed the police about the bodies lying abandoned near the track.