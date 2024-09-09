 Punjab: Two youngsters run over by train near Tanda level crossing - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Two youngsters run over by train near Tanda level crossing

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Police recover used syringes and foil paper along track on Jammu-Jalandhar rail line from which it appeared that the duo was consuming drugs.

Two youngsters were crushed to death by a train near Tanda railway crossing on the Jammu-Jalandhar railway line on Monday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) police recovered the bodies that have been kept at the Jalandhar civil hospital for identification. (Representational photo)
The Government Railway Police (GRP) police recovered the bodies that have been kept at the Jalandhar civil hospital for identification. (Representational photo)

The mutilated bodies were found near the track after a train from Jammu to Ahmedabad crossed the stretch early in the morning.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) police recovered the bodies that have been kept at the Jalandhar civil hospital for identification.

Police said they recovered used syringes and a foil paper from the spot from which it appeared that the victims were consuming drugs and had failed to notice the train.

Police said the two appeared to be in their 20s.

The matter came to light when local residents informed the police about the bodies lying abandoned near the track.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On