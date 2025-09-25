Punjab unveils new awards policy for doctors

The Punjab government on Wednesday introduced a policy to honour doctors for outstanding services. Announcing this, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said this new merit-based system will be implemented by the health department to confer the awards at a function, reflecting the state’s commitment to valuing the contribution of doctors who are the backbone of health services. The Punjab government on Wednesday introduced a policy to honour doctors for outstanding services. Announcing this, health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said this new merit-based system will be implemented by the health department to confer the awards at a function, reflecting the state’s commitment to valuing the contribution of doctors who are the backbone of health services. (HT File)

The health minister said that the government will honour 60 doctors every year under a newly introduced policy.

“The awards will span four categories, including the state-level best doctor award, district-level excellence award, special recognition for innovation or public health leadership, and special recognition for public service in the private sector. Each awardee will receive a certificate of honour presented by the CM or health minister, along with a permanent listing on the state health honour board, which will be maintained digitally and displayed prominently in government hospitals,” he added.