Punjab upgrades 1,240 mini anganwadi centres

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 12, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The minister said the approval of main anganwadi centres has led to the creation of 1,240 honorary posts for anganwadi helpers, and the recruitment for these posts will begin soon.

The Punjab government elevated 1,240 mini anganwadi centres to main centres. Minister of social security, women and child development Dr Baljit Kaur said of the total 27,314 anganwadi centres in the state, 1,240 had been operating as mini anganwadi centres, with one worker receiving an honorarium of 3,500 per month.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (File)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (File)

The minister said chief minister Bhagwant Mann granted approval to convert these 1,240 mini anganwadi centres into main anganwadi centres, addressing the long-standing demand of the Anganwadi Workers’ Union.

She further said the approval of main anganwadi centres has led to the creation of 1,240 honorary posts for anganwadi helpers, and the recruitment for these posts will begin soon.

She said following the state government’s approval, the central government has also sanctioned the conversion of these mini anganwadi centres into main anganwadi centres. With this approval, the total count of approved main anganwadi centres in Punjab now stands at 27,314. The monthly honorarium for mini anganwadi workers will now increase from 3,500 to 4,500.

